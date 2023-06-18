Tragic Loss: Sabiriin Ali and Sahra Gesaade Remembered After Fatal Crash on Lake Street in Minneapolis, Claiming Lives of Four Women and a Teenage Girl.

Obituary: Sabiriin Ali and Sahra Gesaade

A tragic accident on Lake Street in Minneapolis has resulted in the loss of Sabiriin Ali and Sahra Gesaade, along with three other women and a teenage girl. The crash occurred on Tuesday evening and has left the community in shock.

Sabiriin Ali was a beloved member of the community, known for her kind heart and dedication to her family. She was a mother of two and worked tirelessly to provide for her children. Her loss is felt deeply by those who knew her.

Sahra Gesaade was a young woman with a bright future ahead of her. She was a talented artist and had a passion for helping others. Her loss is a devastating blow to her family and friends.

The other victims of the crash have not been identified at this time, but their loss is equally tragic. The community is coming together to support the families of all those affected by this terrible accident.

We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade, and all those impacted by this heartbreaking event.

