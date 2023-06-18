Tragic Loss: Sabiriin Ali and Sahra Gesaade Remembered in Fatal Lake Street Crash That Claimed Lives of 4 Women and a Teen Girl in Minneapolis

Obituary: Sabiriin Ali and Sahra Gesaade

A tragic car crash on Lake Street in Minneapolis has claimed the lives of four women, including Sabiriin Ali and Sahra Gesaade. The crash also resulted in the death of a teenage girl.

Sabiriin Ali and Sahra Gesaade were both beloved members of their community. They were known for their kind hearts and their dedication to helping others. Sabiriin was a devoted mother and a hardworking employee at a local restaurant. Sahra was a student who had dreams of becoming a doctor. Both women will be deeply missed by their family, friends, and community.

This devastating accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving. We must all work together to ensure that our roads are safe for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of all those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.

Fatal car accident in Minneapolis Victims of Lake Street crash Somali-American community mourns loss Sabiriin Ali’s legacy remembered Calls for safer streets in Minneapolis