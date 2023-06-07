Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims the Life of Brandon Grissett from San Antonio, Texas: Obituary

Brandon Grissett Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Brandon Grissett, who died in a tragic motorcycle accident in San Antonio, Texas.

Brandon was born on June 12, 1990, and was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and adventurous spirit. He loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends.

Brandon is survived by his parents, siblings, and many other loved ones who will miss him dearly.

A celebration of Brandon’s life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, we ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Brandon. You will never be forgotten.

