Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims the Life of Steve Delaney in Massachusetts – Obituary of Steve Delaney of Somerville and Details of the Fatal Incident

Steve Delaney Motorcycle Accident Massachusetts – Steve Delaney Obituary Somerville, Cause Of Death

Introduction

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Steve Delaney, who died on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, after a motorcycle accident in Massachusetts. Steve Delaney was a beloved member of the Somerville community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Accident

The details of the accident are still under investigation, but it is believed that Steve Delaney was riding his motorcycle on Route 128 when he lost control and crashed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, his injuries were too severe and he passed away shortly after.

The Obituary

Steve Delaney was born on June 15, 1975, in Somerville, Massachusetts. He was a graduate of Somerville High School and went on to earn a degree in engineering from Northeastern University. He worked as an engineer for several years before deciding to pursue his passion for motorcycles.

Steve was an avid rider and spent much of his free time on his Harley Davidson. He was a member of several motorcycle clubs in the area and was well-known for his love of the open road. He was also a dedicated member of the Somerville community and volunteered his time at local events and fundraisers.

Steve is survived by his parents, two siblings, and his partner of ten years. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Somerville community.

Cause of Death

The cause of Steve Delaney’s death was determined to be blunt force trauma sustained during the motorcycle accident. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death an accident.

Conclusion

The passing of Steve Delaney is a tragic loss for the Somerville community. He will be remembered for his love of motorcycles, his dedication to his community, and his kind and generous spirit. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

