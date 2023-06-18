Tragic News: Ali Raza and Alisha Pass Away, Two Children Discovered Deceased in Vehicle







Obituary: Ali Raza and Alisha

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ali Raza and Alisha.

Ali Raza was a beloved husband and father. He was a hardworking man who always put his family first. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, and all who knew him.

Alisha was a beautiful and loving daughter. She was a bright and happy child who brought joy to everyone around her. Her smile will be forever missed.

Tragically, Ali Raza and Alisha’s lives were cut short when they were found deceased in their car. The cause of their deaths is currently under investigation.

We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time.





