“Tragic news: Baroness Mimi Ullens de Schooten has passed away at 70. Rest in peace.”

Queen Mathilde of Belgium has been left devastated following the tragic death of her close friend, billionaire Baroness Mimi Ullens de Schooten. The Baroness, who was 70 years old, was shot and killed by her stepson Nicolas Ullens outside her home. The news has sent shockwaves through the Belgian community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing their memories of the Baroness.

Baroness Mimi Ullens de Schooten was known for her philanthropic work and her keen interest in the arts. She was the founder of the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing, which is considered one of the most important contemporary art spaces in China. She was also a patron of the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium.

Queen Mathilde and Baroness Mimi Ullens de Schooten were known to be close friends, with the Queen attending many of the Baroness’ cultural events over the years. Their friendship was based on a shared interest in the arts and culture, and they were often seen together at exhibitions and performances.

The news of the Baroness’ death has come as a shock to both the royal family and the wider Belgian community. Many have taken to social media to express their grief and offer their condolences to the Baroness’ family. Her death has also sparked a conversation about gun violence and the need for stricter gun laws in Belgium.

Queen Mathilde has not yet made a public statement about the death of her friend. However, it is clear that she is deeply affected by the news. The Queen is known for her advocacy work in the areas of mental health and well-being, and it is likely that she will use this tragic event to raise awareness about the impact of gun violence on individuals and communities.

The loss of Baroness Mimi Ullens de Schooten is a great loss to both the arts community and the philanthropic world. Her legacy will continue to inspire and impact generations, and her memory will live on through her many projects and contributions to society. May she rest in peace.

