Tragic News: Eastbourne College Student Dies by Suicide at Beachy Head Cliff, What Led to This Unfortunate Incident?

Tragic News: Eastbourne College Student Loses Life at Beachy Head Cliff

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of an Eastbourne College student who took their own life at Beachy Head cliff. The incident occurred on [date] and has left the entire community devastated.

The circumstances surrounding the student’s passing are currently under investigation by authorities. The College is providing support to the student’s family and all those affected by this tragic event.

We urge anyone who is struggling with their mental health to reach out for help. There are resources available, including the College’s counseling services, Samaritans, and other mental health organizations.

Our deepest condolences go out to the student’s family and friends during this difficult time.

