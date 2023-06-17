“Tragic News: Gino Mader Passes Away During Tour de Suisse 2023 Race, Lantern Cycling Mourns Loss”

Gino Mader Tragically Passes Away During Tour de Suisse 2023

The cycling community is mourning the loss of Gino Mader, who passed away during the Tour de Suisse in 2023. The Swiss rider was competing for his team, Lantern Cycling, when he suffered a fatal accident on the course.

Mader was a talented cyclist, known for his climbing abilities and promising future in the sport. His death has left his team, family, and fans devastated.

Cycling tragedy Swiss cyclist death Memorial tribute for Gino Mader Tour de Suisse mourns loss of rider Lantern Cycling team mourns Gino Mader’s passing