Tragic News: Nashville Car Crash Claims Lives of Jeffrie Prendergast, Jonathan Bravo, and Three Franklin Teens

Obituary: Jeffrie Prendergast and Jonathan Bravo, 3 Franklin Teens Killed in Car Crash in Nashville

On Tuesday evening, tragedy struck as a car carrying three Franklin teens crashed on the outskirts of Nashville. Jeffrie Prendergast and Jonathan Bravo were two of the young victims, both just 17 years old.

Jeffrie was known for his infectious smile and love of music. He played guitar in his church’s band and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his friends and family. His family and friends will remember him as a kind-hearted young man with a bright future ahead of him.

Jonathan was a talented athlete who excelled in both soccer and football. He was a natural leader on and off the field and was loved by his teammates and coaches. His family and friends will miss his infectious energy and unwavering positivity.

The third victim, whose name has not been released, was also a 17-year-old student at Franklin High School. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Franklin community is devastated by the loss of these young lives and is coming together to support the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this unimaginable loss.

