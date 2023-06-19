Tragic News: Nashville Car Crash Claims the Lives of Three Franklin Teens, Jeffrie Prendergast and Jonathan Bravo among Victims

Obituary: Jeffrie Prendergast and Jonathan Bravo, Two of Three Franklin Teens Killed in Car Crash in Nashville

Jeffrie Prendergast and Jonathan Bravo, both age 17, were two of three Franklin teens killed in a car crash in Nashville on Saturday night. The third victim has not yet been identified.

The three teenagers were driving on Interstate 24 when their vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeffrie was a junior at Franklin High School and was known for his love of music and art. He played guitar in a local band and was a member of the school’s art club.

Jonathan was a senior at Centennial High School and was a star athlete on the school’s soccer team. He was well-liked by his classmates and known for his infectious smile.

The community is mourning the loss of these two young men and the third victim. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and friends during this difficult time.

Fatal car accident in Nashville Teenage fatalities in car crash Victims of Nashville car accident Tribute to Jonathan Bravo Jeffrie Prendergast’s involvement in car accident