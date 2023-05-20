Tragic News: Pramod Bhai Passes Away in Collision with Truck Near Colac

Pramod Bhai Obituary

Introduction

Pramod Bhai, a beloved member of the community, passed away tragically in a collision with a truck near Colac on Monday morning. He was a kind-hearted person who was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Early Life and Career

Pramod Bhai was born in India in 1965 and moved to Australia in 1990. He was a hardworking man who dedicated his life to providing for his family. He worked in construction for many years before starting his own business, which he ran successfully for over a decade.

Community Involvement

Pramod Bhai was an active member of the local community and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was involved in various charity events and was a regular volunteer at the local soup kitchen. He was also a member of the local temple and was deeply committed to his faith.

Family Life

Pramod Bhai was a loving husband and father. He was married to his wife, Rekha, for 30 years and they had two children together. He was a doting father who always put his family first. He loved spending time with his children and was always there for them whenever they needed him.

Tragic Accident

On Monday morning, Pramod Bhai was driving to work when his car was involved in a collision with a truck near Colac. Emergency services were called to the scene, but unfortunately, Pramod Bhai passed away from his injuries.

Tributes

The news of Pramod Bhai’s passing has been met with shock and sadness from the community. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of him. One person wrote, “Pramod Bhai was a kind and generous soul who always had a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed.” Another person wrote, “My heart goes out to Pramod Bhai’s family during this difficult time. He was a wonderful person who will never be forgotten.”

Funeral Arrangements

The funeral service for Pramod Bhai will be held on Friday at the local temple. The service will be open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the local soup kitchen, a cause that was close to Pramod Bhai’s heart.

Conclusion

Pramod Bhai’s passing is a great loss to the community. He was a kind-hearted person who always put others before himself. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

