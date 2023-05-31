Tragic NH9 Road Accident Claims 5 Lives and Leaves 1 Woman in Critical Condition

Tragic Road Accident on NH9 Claims 5 Lives

On a fateful day, a tragic road accident occurred on NH9 that claimed the lives of five people and left one woman in a critical condition. The accident occurred at around 9:00 am when a speeding truck collided with a car carrying six passengers. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely destroyed, and the passengers were trapped inside.

The Victims

The car was carrying a family of six, including two children. Unfortunately, five of them lost their lives in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Mr. and Mrs. Sharma, their two children, and Mr. Gupta, a family friend. The only survivor of the accident is Mrs. Sharma’s sister, who is undergoing treatment at the nearby hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

The Cause of the Accident

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was speeding and driving recklessly, which caused the accident. The driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident, leaving the victims to suffer. The police have launched a search operation to find the truck driver and bring him to justice.

The Aftermath

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on NH9, and it took several hours for the emergency services to clear the road. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and their families have been informed. The local authorities have promised to provide all possible support to the families of the victims.

Conclusion

The tragic road accident on NH9 is a grim reminder of the importance of road safety. The reckless driving of the truck driver has caused irreparable damage to the families of the victims. The authorities must take strict action against the driver and ensure that such accidents do not occur in the future. It is the responsibility of all road users to drive safely and obey traffic rules to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

NH9 accident Fatal road accident Multiple casualties on NH9 Lady critically injured in NH9 crash Tragic incident on NH9 highway