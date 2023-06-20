Tragic Passing of 6-Year-Old Molly Kibler in Freedom NY Car Accident

Molly Kibler Obituary

Molly Kibler of Freedom, NY, a beautiful and beloved 6-year-old girl, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, due to a tragic car accident.

Molly was born on September 1, 2014, in Freedom, NY, to her parents, John and Sarah Kibler. She was a sweet and loving child who brought joy to everyone around her. Molly loved playing with her dolls, spending time with her family, and going on adventures with her friends.

Molly was a student at Freedom Elementary School, where she was loved by her teachers and classmates. She was a bright student who loved to learn and was always eager to help others.

Molly’s family will remember her as a loving daughter, sister, and granddaughter who was always full of energy and life. Her passing has left an enormous hole in their hearts, and she will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Molly on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Freedom Methodist Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the beautiful life of this precious little girl.

Rest in peace, sweet Molly. You will always be loved and never forgotten.

