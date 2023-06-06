Tragic Passing of Amy Kelley, Sales Administrator at MobilityWorks in Monroeville PA – Obituary

Amy Kelley tragically passes away at Monroeville, PA

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Amy Kelley, a beloved Sales Administrator at MobilityWorks in Monroeville, PA. Amy passed away in a tragic incident that has left her friends, family, and colleagues in shock and disbelief.

Amy was an incredibly hardworking and dedicated employee, always willing to go above and beyond to ensure the satisfaction of her clients. Her kind and caring nature made her a favorite among her colleagues and clients alike.

Outside of her work, Amy was a loving wife and mother to her family. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and was always there to lend a helping hand when needed. Her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Amy’s family during this difficult time and offer our support in any way we can. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and her memory will be cherished forever. Rest in peace, Amy.

