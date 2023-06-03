Tragic Passing of Caylin Keebaugh in a Gardnerville Construction Accident

Caylin Keebaugh: Remembering a Life Lost Too Soon

On July 17, 2021, Caylin Keebaugh tragically lost her life in a construction accident in Gardnerville, Nevada. She was only 25 years old at the time of her passing.

The Accident

Caylin was working on a construction site when a large piece of equipment malfunctioned and fell on top of her. Despite the efforts of her coworkers and emergency responders, Caylin was unable to survive her injuries.

A Life Cut Short

Caylin was born on May 8, 1996, in Reno, Nevada. She grew up in a loving family and was known for her kind heart and infectious smile. Caylin graduated from Carson High School in 2014 and went on to attend the University of Nevada, Reno, where she earned a degree in civil engineering.

After graduation, Caylin began working for a construction company in Gardnerville. She quickly became a valued member of the team, known for her hard work and dedication to her job.

A Kind and Compassionate Soul

Caylin was known for her kind and compassionate nature. She had a big heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She was deeply loved by her family and friends, who remember her as a bright light in their lives.

In her free time, Caylin enjoyed hiking, camping, and spending time with her loved ones. She had a passion for travel and was always eager to explore new places and cultures.

A Legacy of Love

Although Caylin’s life was tragically cut short, her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed by her parents, siblings, extended family, and friends.

Caylin’s passing is a reminder of the importance of workplace safety and the need for continued efforts to prevent tragic accidents like this from happening. Her family and loved ones urge others to honor Caylin’s memory by advocating for safer working conditions for all workers.

A Final Goodbye

A celebration of Caylin’s life will be held on July 24, 2021, at 11:00 am at Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home in Carson City, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Safety Council to support their efforts to promote workplace safety.

Rest in peace, Caylin. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

