Tragic Passing of Dion Stutts: 18-Year-Old College Football Recruit Perishes in ATV Accident

Dion Stutts, 18-year-old College Football Recruit, Passes Away in ATV Accident

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dion Stutts, an 18-year-old college football recruit from West Monroe, Louisiana. Dion tragically lost his life in an ATV accident on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Dion was born on February 10, 2003, to his loving parents, Lisa and David Stutts. He was a cherished brother to his sister, Kayla, and a beloved nephew to his aunts and uncles. Dion was a talented athlete who had a passion for football and worked tirelessly to pursue his dreams of playing at the college level.

Dion was a recent graduate of West Monroe High School, where he excelled both on and off the football field. He was a standout player for the West Monroe Rebels, earning numerous accolades and awards throughout his high school career. Dion’s hard work and dedication paid off when he received a scholarship to play football at Louisiana State University, where he was set to begin his college career this fall.

Dion’s sudden and tragic passing has left his family, friends, teammates, and coaches devastated. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his positive attitude, and his unwavering determination. Dion’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the impact he had on the football community in Louisiana.

The funeral service for Dion Stutts will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of West Monroe. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Dion Stutts Memorial Scholarship Fund, which will provide financial assistance to future student-athletes pursuing their dreams of playing college football.

