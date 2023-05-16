Tragic Passing of Kauffman School Senior Zeraieh Bland and Her Mother: Obituary

Remembering Zeraieh Bland: A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Education

Zeraieh Bland was born on June 10, 2003, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was the daughter of Krystle Bland and the late Zachary Bland. Zeraieh was raised by her mother and attended the Kauffman School, where she was a senior.

Passing of Zeraieh and Her Mother

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Zeraieh and her mother. They both passed away on May 20, 2021, due to a tragic car accident. Zeraieh was only 17 years old and had a bright future ahead of her.

Legacy and Impact

Zeraieh was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and determination to succeed. She was a loyal friend and a hard worker, always striving to do her best in school and in life. Zeraieh was passionate about music and loved to sing. She was also a member of the Kauffman School’s debate team and was committed to social justice causes.

Zeraieh’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Her legacy will live on through her family, friends, and the many lives she touched during her short time on earth.

The Importance of Remembering Zeraieh

It is essential to remember Zeraieh and the impact she had on the world. She was a shining example of what is possible when we work hard, believe in ourselves, and support one another. Zeraieh’s legacy serves as a reminder that life is precious and that we must cherish every moment we have with our loved ones.

Final Thoughts

Zeraieh Bland was a remarkable young woman who touched the lives of many during her time on earth. Her passing is a tragedy, but her legacy will live on through those who knew and loved her. Zeraieh’s kindness, determination, and passion for social justice serve as an inspiration to us all. Rest in peace, Zeraieh and Krystle. You will be deeply missed.

