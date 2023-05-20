Tragic Passing of Kiana Torres, 21-year-old HEB Manager in San Angelo TX, in Fatal Accident

Kiana Torres Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Beloved HEB Manager

Introduction

Kiana Torres, a 21-year-old HEB manager from San Angelo, TX, tragically passed away on August 16th, 2021, in a deadly accident. Her sudden death has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and colleagues who remember her as a vibrant and hardworking young woman.

Early Life and Education

Kiana Torres was born on January 30th, 2000, in San Angelo, TX, to her parents, Jose and Maria Torres. She grew up in a loving family with her younger brother, Kevin Torres. Kiana attended Central High School in San Angelo, where she was an active member of the school’s cheerleading team and was known for her infectious smile and positive attitude.

After graduating from high school in 2018, Kiana joined HEB as a part-time cashier. Her hard work and dedication soon caught the attention of her supervisors, and she was quickly promoted to a manager position.

Career at HEB

Kiana worked at HEB for three years and was loved by her colleagues and customers alike. She was known for her exceptional customer service skills and her ability to lead her team with grace and compassion. Kiana was always willing to go above and beyond to help her customers and was never too busy to lend a listening ear to her colleagues.

In a statement issued by HEB, the company expressed their condolences for Kiana’s family and friends, and described her as an “outstanding employee and leader” who will be deeply missed by all.

The Deadly Accident

On August 16th, 2021, Kiana was driving home from work when she was involved in a deadly accident. According to police reports, Kiana’s car was hit by a speeding vehicle that ran a red light at an intersection. Kiana sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested and charged with manslaughter and reckless driving.

Tributes and Condolences

The news of Kiana’s death has shocked and saddened the San Angelo community, and tributes have poured in from all over. Kiana’s family, friends, and colleagues have shared their memories of her on social media, describing her as a kind, loving, and hardworking young woman who touched the lives of everyone she met.

HEB has also paid tribute to Kiana by dedicating a memorial in her honor at the store where she worked. The memorial features a plaque with Kiana’s photo and a message that reads, “In Loving Memory of Kiana Torres, HEB Manager.”

Conclusion

Kiana Torres was a young woman who had a bright future ahead of her. Her sudden and tragic death has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and colleagues, but her memory will live on forever. Kiana’s legacy is one of hard work, dedication, and kindness, and she will always be remembered as a shining example of what it means to be a good person.

Rest in peace, Kiana Torres. You will be deeply missed.

1. Kiana Torres accident

2. Kiana Torres funeral

3. Kiana Torres obituary San Angelo TX

4. HEB manager Kiana Torres

5. Kiana Torres memorial service