Tragic Passing of Matthew Warrick in Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Colfax: Obituary

Matthew Warrick Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident on Colfax

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Matthew Warrick, who died on Colfax Avenue after a fatal motorcycle accident. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend to many.

Matthew was born on December 5, 1980, in Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Colorado State University and worked as a software engineer at a local tech company. He was a passionate motorcyclist and loved exploring the beautiful scenery of Colorado on his bike.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two children, Jackson and Lily. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Matthew’s life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, his family asks for privacy during this difficult time.

Fatal Accidents Obituaries Tragic Loss Grief and Bereavement Funeral Services