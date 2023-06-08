Tragic Passing of Phillip Palczynski: Obituary of Arlington Heights Firefighter

Phillip Palczynski

Phillip Palczynski, an Arlington Heights firefighter, passed away tragically.

Phillip dedicated his life to serving his community as a firefighter. He was known for his bravery, selflessness, and dedication to helping others. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

Phillip is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings.

A memorial service will be held in his honor.

