Tragic Passing of Zachary McGregor and Caleb Kiely in Eau Claire Accident: Obituary

Zachary J. McGregor and Caleb A. Kiely tragically killed in Eau Claire accident

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Zachary J. McGregor and Caleb A. Kiely. The two young men were involved in a fatal accident in Eau Claire on August 15th.

Zachary, 22, was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He was a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he studied business. Zachary had a contagious smile and a kind heart that touched everyone he met.

Caleb, 23, was a talented musician and a loyal friend. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he studied music and played in several local bands. Caleb had a passion for life and a sense of humor that could light up any room.

The two friends were driving home from a concert when the accident occurred. They will be deeply missed by their families and the entire community.

A celebration of life for Zachary and Caleb will be held on August 22nd at the Wilson Park Pavilion in Eau Claire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Eau Claire Community Foundation in their memory.

Rest in peace, Zachary and Caleb. Your memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved you.

