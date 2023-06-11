Tragic Shooting in Western Pennsylvania Leaves One Woman Dead and Four Injured: Obituary of Brianna Lartz

Brianna Lartz Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Brianna Lartz, who was tragically killed in a shooting incident on June 26th, 2021. The shooting took place in western Pennsylvania and left four others wounded.

Brianna was a beloved member of her community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was a kind and compassionate person who always went out of her way to help others. Her infectious smile and positive attitude could brighten anyone’s day.

Brianna was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and had a successful career as a marketing executive. She was passionate about her work and was highly respected by her colleagues and clients.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Brianna’s family and friends during this difficult time. She will be forever remembered for the impact she had on the lives of those around her.

Western Pennsylvania Shooting Brianna Lartz Obituary Woman Killed in Shooting Four Wounded in Shooting Gun Violence in Western Pennsylvania