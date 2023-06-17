Tragically, 14-Year-Old Malia Jusczyk Loses Battle with Neuroblastoma Cancer

Tragic News: 14-Year-Old Malia Jusczyk Loses Battle with Neuroblastoma

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Malia Jusczyk, a brave young girl who fought a long and difficult battle with neuroblastoma. On June 14, 2023, Malia’s death was officially declared, leaving behind a community of friends, loved ones, and family members who will always remember her.

Malia fought valiantly against the fatal illness for 26 months before ultimately succumbing to its effects. Her loss is deeply felt by all who knew her, and she will be forever missed.

