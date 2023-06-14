tragically passed away – A tribute to Sara Rosecrans’ life

In Loving Memory of Sara Rosecrans

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sara Rosecrans of Denver, Colorado. She was a beloved member of her community and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Sara was a kind and generous person who always put others before herself. Her warm smile and compassionate nature touched the lives of many. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with her family and friends.

Sara will be remembered for her love of nature and her passion for gardening. She had a green thumb and could make any plant thrive. Her beautiful gardens were a source of joy and inspiration for all who visited her home.

Sara’s memory will live on in the hearts of her husband, children, and grandchildren, as well as her many friends and loved ones. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy of kindness and compassion will continue to inspire us all.

Rest in peace, dear Sara.

