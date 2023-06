Michael Goss Passes Away at New York Home

The passing of Michael Goss has left his loved ones in deep sorrow. He breathed his last at his home in New York, leaving behind a void that cannot be filled.

Michael was a kind-hearted person who was always ready to help others. His demise has left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

May his soul rest in peace!

Michael Goss obituary New York death Michael Goss tribute Remembering Michael Goss Condolences for Michael Goss