Trail maintenance: Steps to address trail erosion and alleviate associated problems.

Heading 1: Need for Extra Caution on Local Hiking and Biking Trails in Colorado Springs

Heading 2: Damage Caused by Recent Rains

Heading 3: Large Erosion Channels and the Worsening of Trail Damage

Heading 4: Encouraging Trail Users to Report Erosion

Heading 5: GoCOS App for Reporting Trail Damage

Heading 6: Using Technology to Stay Informed: KOAA News5 Streaming App

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — Colorado Springs is a city that is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreational activities. Hiking and biking trails are among the most popular activities enjoyed by residents and tourists alike. However, recent heavy rains have caused significant damage to these trails, making them unsafe for use. As a result, there is a need for extra caution on local hiking and biking trails all throughout Colorado Springs.

The damage caused by the recent rains is extensive. There are some very large erosion channels that have been created by the heavy rainstorms from a couple of weeks ago. Unfortunately, once the damage starts, it often gets worse with rain events that follow. This means that the trails are becoming increasingly dangerous and difficult to navigate.

Since the local trail systems are so large, reports from trail users are encouraged in helping the fight against erosion. \”We do have several rangers who patrol our trails daily but they’re not on all of the trails all of the time,\” said Gillian Rossi, Lead Ranger with Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation. \”So, visitors might find a section of trail that needs repair that we might not have spotted right away.\” It is essential that trail users report any damage they encounter to help keep the trails safe and accessible for everyone.

Phone calls are fine, but using the GoCOS app is preferred for reporting because pictures of the damaged location can be attached. This app allows users to report trail issues in real-time, making it easier for the authorities to identify and address the problem quickly. The app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices, and it is free of charge.

Using technology to stay informed is also crucial in staying up-to-date with the current status of the trails. KOAA News5 has a free streaming app available for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download, and start watching. This app allows users to stay informed about any updates regarding the trail conditions, as well as other news and events happening in Colorado Springs.

In conclusion, recent heavy rains have caused significant damage to local hiking and biking trails in Colorado Springs. The erosion channels are becoming larger, and the trails are becoming increasingly dangerous. However, with the help of trail users reporting any damage they encounter, the authorities can identify and address the problem quickly. Using the GoCOS app to report trail issues and the KOAA News5 streaming app to stay informed are essential tools in helping to keep the trails safe and accessible for everyone. Let’s work together to protect our beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreational activities.

Source Link :Trail erosion causing headaches? Here are the steps to get trails fixed/

Trail maintenance Soil stabilization Drainage systems Erosion control Sustainable trail design