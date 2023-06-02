Trail preparation: Preparing for the Trail: 10 Factors to Ponder Before Venturing into the Wilderness | Student Life

Be Prepared for Your Off-Road Adventure

1. Weather Forecast

Being prepared for the weather is just as important as prepping your vehicle. From winter to summer, be prepared with attire, along with elevation changes that may affect climate changes. Some mornings are chilly in the desert, so a light coat or windbreaker is needed until the sun comes out and warms up the day.

2. Animal Encounters on the Trail

While wildlife is beautiful and part of nature’s experience, there can still be dangers. Be alert and aware of some of these dangers can save you, your family, or even the off-road pup on the trail with the group from running into a bad situation. Camping in the woods or campgrounds that are in National Parks can have “bear boxes” assigned to campgrounds for keeping food and cooking supplies secure from animals.

3. Check, Doublecheck, Recheck!

Prepare your vehicle before you hit the trail. Check fuel, nut and bolt, fluid, tire pressure, first-aid kit, spare tools or tool gear bag, toiletries, snacks, proper apparel, and communication devices.

4. Where’s Waldo?

Map where you are going and what trails you will be riding. Use navigation apps such as BFG On Trail to keep you on track through your off-road journey.

5. Size Matters

Make sure your vehicle is equipped with the proper components to do the trail or adventure you have mapped. Consider tire size, lockers needed, skill set, full size versus mid-width, and fuel consumption.

6. Can You Hear Me Now?

Communication is key in a group on the trail. Use communication devices such as Rugged Radios to keep connected on the trail, for comedic relief, or in case of emergencies.

7. Survival Mode Engage!

Bring enough water, snacks, and toilet paper for the unforeseen need. Have recovery gear such as recovery straps and “soft shackles” for a closed loop recovery. Factor 55 is a good go-to for recovery needs.

8. Day or Night!

Bring the right camping gear or day trip needs. Consider shelter, a “bear box” for food, and other necessities.

9. S.O.S.

Have a plan for emergencies such as a break in the group, rollover, part failure, or flat tire. Bring a gear bag with recovery gear and tools for quick fixes.

10. Experience is Everything!

Embrace the time on trail and have fun on these adventures. Document your experiences and enjoy the great outdoors with friends and family. Adventure is calling. Will you be ready?

Outdoor Safety Preparing for Hiking Trail Preparedness Camping Checklist Backpacking Essentials

News Source : Phoenix.org

Source Link :Ready for the Trail?: 10 things to consider before hitting the great outdoors | Student Life/