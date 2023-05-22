“trailer fire in Upper Brookfield” today : Couple killed in Upper Brookfield trailer fire identified as young mother and girlfriend.

Couple Killed in Upper Brookfield Trailer Fire Identified as Young Mother and Girlfriend today 2023.

A caravan fire in western Brisbane has resulted in the deaths of Jane Strong, 26, and Eli Johnson, 22, and left Strong’s fiancé, Carl Weiss, with burns to his hands. Weiss is said to be stable in hospital. The couple had recently given birth to a baby daughter and were planning their wedding. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

News Source : 24ssports

