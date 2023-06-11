Trailer: UNABOMBER – Sent Back with MK:ULTRA Techniques







UNABOMBER – Returned to Sender via MK:ULTRA (TRAILER)

Experience the shocking true story of the UNABOMBER, and the sinister government program that may have played a role in his heinous crimes. “UNABOMBER – Returned to Sender via MK:ULTRA” is a gripping documentary that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about the infamous case.Follow the trail of evidence as experts and insiders explore the possibility that the CIA’s MK:ULTRA program may have played a role in Theodore Kaczynski’s descent into madness. With never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with those closest to the case, this documentary promises to shed new light on one of the most infamous criminal cases in American history.Don’t miss “UNABOMBER – Returned to Sender via MK:ULTRA” – coming soon to a screen near you.