“train accident survival tips”: Discover 5 Strategies for Surviving a Train Accident

How to Survive a Train Crash: A Guide to Passenger Safety Measures

Travelling via train is one of the most popular modes of transportation in India. With millions of people commuting daily, it is essential to take measures to ensure safety during a train ride. The recent train accident in Odisha has once again brought to light the importance of passenger safety during a train crash. Here are some safety measures that passengers can adopt to keep themselves safe during a train accident.

Sit in the Middle

During a train crash, the front and back portions of the train are where the energy is concentrated, resulting in the worst damage. To avoid being in the most vulnerable parts of the train, passengers should try to sit in the middle. Sitting in the middle of the train can help reduce the impact of a collision and increase the chances of survival.

Go for the Emergency Window

If there is a potential collision, passengers should exit the train as quickly as possible. While following the crew’s directions is essential, opening the emergency window is the quickest way to leave the train in case of an emergency. Passengers should look for the emergency exit signs on the train and learn how to open them manually. This knowledge can be invaluable in an emergency situation.

Sit with Your Back to the Wall

Sitting with your back to the wall can help prevent being propelled forward in case of an abrupt stop or crash. In a train accident, passengers can be thrown forward with great force, which can cause severe injuries. Sitting with your back against a wall can help reduce the risk of injury and increase the chances of survival.

Manually Pop Open the Doors

In the event of an emergency, passengers should try to open the doors manually if they can reach them. Every train in India has emergency signs, and if passengers can see the sign, they can open the door. Knowing how to manually open the doors can help passengers escape the train quickly and safely.

Aftermath: Follow the Conductor’s Directions

After a train accident, passengers should follow the conductor’s directions to ensure their safety. If there is no one to give guidance, passengers should look for the location of the emergency windows in their cabin. Passengers should sit close to the emergency windows and read the instructions to understand how they work in an emergency situation. Being prepared can help passengers stay calm and act quickly in case of an emergency.

In conclusion, train accidents can happen anytime, anywhere, and to anyone. Passengers can increase their chances of survival by adopting these safety measures. Sitting in the middle, going for the emergency window, sitting with your back to the wall, manually popping open the doors, and following the conductor’s directions are some of the essential safety measures that passengers can adopt to keep themselves safe during a train accident. Passengers should also be vigilant and aware of their surroundings during a train ride and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. By taking these precautions, passengers can have a safe and sound journey via train.

News Source : Ahana Chaudhury

Source Link :Here are 5 ways to survive a train accident, check them out/