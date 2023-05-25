“Train crash investigation” today : Train involved in fatal crash under investigation by MPD

Investigation underway by MPD into train-related fatal accident today 2023.

A man driving a pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving a train on Raleigh La Grange Road in Memphis. The police have closed all east and westbound lanes of the road from Covington Pike to Wilfong. The incident is still under investigation.

News Source : https://www.actionnews5.com

