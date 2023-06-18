





Avanti West Coast’s Stop at Crewe Station

Avanti West Coast train incident Crewe Station Pigan fatality Animal welfare on trains Train safety regulations Passenger reactions to animal incidents on trains

Avanti West Coast’s train made a stop at Crewe Station, but unfortunately, a Pigan was found dead at the front of the train.This unexpected incident caused a delay in the train’s departure and an investigation was conducted to determine the cause of the Pigan’s death.Passengers were advised to remain patient and stay on board while the investigation was ongoing.