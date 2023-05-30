Train strike updates: All You Need to Know About the Train Strike

How Network Rail Develops Timetables During a Strike Action

When strike action is called, Network Rail works with the train operators to develop a timetable with the available resource. This resource varies dependent on which unions are striking and which areas of the industry is impacted e.g., Network Rail staff, operators, drivers, conductors, engineers, station staff, depots etc.

Coordination of Timetable Development

Network Rail coordinates the timetable development and advises train companies on how much of each operator’s network can be used. This is based on what Network Rail calls the Key Route Strategy – routes linking the major cities and towns take precedence. Therefore, often long-distance train operators are more likely to run relatively more services than stopper services such as Northern.

Impact of Union Strikes

The impact of union strikes on the railway industry can vary depending on which unions are involved in the strike action. For example, a strike by Network Rail staff can potentially cause more disruption to the industry compared to a strike by train conductors.

During a strike by Network Rail staff, the maintenance of the railway infrastructure can be affected, which can significantly impact the ability of train operators to run services. This is because Network Rail is responsible for maintaining the tracks, signals, and other infrastructure that trains rely on to travel safely and efficiently.

On the other hand, a strike by train conductors can result in the cancellation of services on certain routes, as train operators may not be able to run services without conductors. However, the impact of the strike may be limited to specific routes, rather than affecting the entire rail network.

Key Route Strategy

The Key Route Strategy is a plan used by Network Rail to prioritize certain routes during a strike situation. The strategy is based on routes that connect major cities and towns, which are deemed more important than other routes.

During a strike, Network Rail uses the Key Route Strategy to determine which routes are most important to keep running. This helps train operators to focus their resources on providing services on these routes, rather than spreading them thinly across the entire network.

Long-Distance Train Operators

Long-distance train operators are more likely to run relatively more services during a strike situation compared to stopper services such as Northern. This is because long-distance routes are usually more important in terms of connecting major cities and towns.

Long-distance train operators such as Virgin Trains and CrossCountry are often able to keep running services during a strike situation, albeit with a reduced timetable. This means that passengers travelling between major cities such as London and Edinburgh or Birmingham and Manchester can still use these services.

Conclusion

During a strike situation, Network Rail works with train operators to develop a timetable based on the available resources. The Key Route Strategy is used to prioritize certain routes, and long-distance train operators are more likely to run relatively more services compared to stopper services. The impact of union strikes can vary depending on which unions are involved, with strikes by Network Rail staff potentially causing more disruption to the industry compared to strikes by train conductors.

News Source : northernrailway.co.uk

Source Link :Train strike | Everything you need to know/