Japanese army shooting suspect : Trainee kills 2 soldiers, injures 1 in Japanese army base shooting

According to officials, a trainee who is 18 years old shot three soldiers at a firing range located on a Japanese army base. This incident resulted in the death of two soldiers. A corresponding image is shown below.

Read Full story : Top Asian News 4:21 a.m. GMT /

News Source : AP NEWS

Asia news updates Breaking news in Asia Latest news from Asia Asian current events Asian news headlines