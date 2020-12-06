Trainer Bob Hess Death -Dead : Bob Hess has Died .

Trainer Bob Hess has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

TVG @TVG . @TVG is saddened to hear of the news today that Trainer Bob Hess, Sr. passed away due to COVID-19 at the age of 86. Our condolences are with entire family including son @BobHessJr & of those who have shared fond memories with him over the years at the races. He will be missed.

