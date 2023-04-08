Trans Activist and Comic Book Author Rachel Pollack Passes Away at 77

American author, Rachel Pollack, who was known for her work as a trans activist and comic book writer, has passed away at the age of 77.

Rachel Pollack, a prolific and groundbreaking author, tarot expert, and trans activist, has passed away at the age of 77. Pollack was a multi-talented writer, publishing seven novels and four collections of short stories, including her acclaimed titles Golden Vanity and Unquenchable Fire. She won the Arthur C Clarke award for science fiction in 1989, and her most recent work, The Fissure King, was published in 2017.

Pollack’s entry into fiction writing began with the publication of her short story Pandora’s Bust in Michael Moorcock’s new wave magazine New Worlds in 1971, around the same time she transitioned. Pollack was a pioneer in trans activism and a member of the group that produced the first trans manifesto titled Don’t Call Me Mister You Fucking Beast, which was published by the Gay Liberation Front in 1972.

Pollack was recognized as a giant in the tarot and occult communities, with her 1980 book Seventy-Eight Degrees of Wisdom regarded as the foundation for modern tarot interpretation. As an expert on tarot, Pollack designed her own tarot decks, bridged the gap between traditional fortune-telling and psychoanalytical ideas, and brought trans women into the women’s spiritual movement.

Pollack also made waves in the comic book community as the writer of the revamped Doom Patrol comic for DC Comics Vertigo imprint, where she introduced the first mainstream transgender superhero, Kate Godwin.

Pollack was remembered by her friend and fellow author Neil Gaiman as a magical realist who wrote worlds where she would concretize metaphor. “Rachel was one of the very few people at that time who refused to go away,” said writer and historian Morgan M Page, a friend of Pollack’s.