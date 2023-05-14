Trans Person Died Emt : Trans EMT Dies After Being Denied Medical Treatment Due to Discrimination

Transgender EMT Passes Away Following Medical Neglect Resulting from Discrimination

The Tragic Death of Trans EMT Kit Fitzgerald Highlights Discrimination in Healthcare

Introduction

The death of Christopher “Kit” Fitzgerald, a trans EMT, has brought to light the issue of discrimination against transgender individuals in the healthcare system. Fitzgerald was denied medical treatment by hospital staff due to his gender identity, which ultimately led to his untimely death. This article will delve into the incident and the larger issue of discrimination in healthcare against transgender individuals.

Fitzgerald’s Untimely Death

Fitzgerald, a 45-year-old paramedic, was experiencing severe chest pains and shortness of breath while on duty. He was rushed to the hospital by his colleagues, but when he arrived, he was repeatedly misgendered by the hospital staff. Despite his pleas for medical attention, he was left waiting for hours without treatment. The hospital staff allegedly made derogatory comments about Fitzgerald’s gender identity and refused to use his preferred pronouns.

Fitzgerald’s condition continued to worsen while he waited for treatment. He eventually went into cardiac arrest and passed away shortly after. An investigation into his death found that the hospital staff’s discrimination and delay in treatment were contributing factors to his untimely death.

Discrimination against Transgender Individuals in Healthcare

This tragic incident highlights the discrimination and mistreatment that many transgender individuals face in the healthcare system. Studies have shown that transgender individuals are often denied medical care or receive subpar treatment due to their gender identity. This can lead to serious health complications and even death.

The healthcare system is supposed to provide equal and quality care to all patients, regardless of their gender identity. Discrimination in healthcare is not only unethical but also illegal. The Affordable Care Act prohibits discrimination based on gender identity in healthcare settings, yet many transgender individuals still face discrimination and mistreatment.

What Needs to Be Done

It is essential that healthcare providers receive training on how to provide respectful and inclusive care to transgender patients. This includes using their preferred pronouns, respecting their gender identity, and providing appropriate medical treatment. Healthcare providers should also be held accountable for any discriminatory behavior towards transgender patients.

Transgender individuals should not have to fear for their lives when seeking medical care. They deserve the same level of care and respect as any other patient. It is time for the healthcare system to address and eliminate discrimination against transgender individuals to ensure that no one else suffers the same fate as Kit Fitzgerald.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Kit Fitzgerald highlights the urgent need for healthcare providers to receive training on how to provide respectful and inclusive care to transgender patients. Discrimination against transgender individuals in healthcare is not only unethical but also illegal. The healthcare system must address and eliminate discrimination to ensure that all patients, regardless of their gender identity, receive equal and quality care. It is time for change.

