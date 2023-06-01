“Transdermal medication innovation”: Innovator in Transdermal Medication on a Global Scale

Teikoku Seiyaku: A Legacy of Innovation in the Pharmaceutical Industry

For over 170 years, Teikoku Seiyaku has been at the forefront of the pharmaceutical industry with a focus on developing effective drugs that target specific symptoms. Founded in 1848 by Shozo Akazawa, the 5th head of the Akazawa family, the company started as a licensed pharmacy before expanding into a nationwide drug store business. Today, Teikoku Seiyaku is a world leader in transdermal technology and pain relief medicine with a philosophy built upon two slogans: to release human beings from pain and to apply transdermal patch technology to all therapeutic areas.

One of the key milestones in Teikoku Seiyaku’s history was the launch of the Horxis, a forerunner to the current medicated plaster, in 1938. This product became the foundation for the company’s current-day focus on pain relief. Teikoku Seiyaku’s medicated plasters received approval for prescription use, becoming the company’s main product line. The company even became the first to develop a hot-sensation poultice.

Teikoku Seiyaku’s hydrogel patch, named Hydrohesive, is the company’s key product. The company remains a world leader in the research and development of transdermal technology and places a particular focus on transdermal systems and pain relief medicine. The company has produced many more transdermal products such as tapes, plasters, ointments, creams, and more. Teikoku Seiyaku operates one of the few pharmaceutical plants in Japan to have been inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as other government agencies from overseas.

While Japan is lauded for its excellent universal health care and longer life expectancy, one of the main criticisms of Japan’s medical sector has been its difficulty in translating that success to overseas markets. According to Teikoku Seiyaku, this issue arises from the excellent universal health care system in Japan. This system allows everyone to receive the highest levels of medical care at a low cost, regardless of their income. However, this has some unintended consequences, namely the aging population and associated medical costs keeping the population healthy. As a result of these costs, the health ministry puts pressure on the medical sector, and every year they change the guidelines for the recommended price of medicine. This makes it challenging for all companies in the sector to stay profitable, leading many pharmaceutical businesses to move their business outside of Japan.

Teikoku Seiyaku has been able to obtain many market authorizations for new drugs, including their recent approval of ALLYDONE®, a medicated patch to treat early onset dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The company initially launched this medicine as oral medication before developing a transdermal administration method. By changing the delivery method to a transdermal type, the body can continue to absorb the medicine for many hours, improving the effectiveness of the drug.

When posed with the challenge of unburdening the medical sector, Teikoku Seiyaku believes that the push for more over-the-counter (OTC) solutions comes from OTC manufacturing companies. Prescription drug manufacturers’ profit is heavily impacted by the set prices that are determined by the Ministry of Health in Japan. The target markets of the OTC manufacturers and prescription manufacturers are different, with the former targeting consumers directly and the latter targeting patients through doctors and hospitals. Prescription medicine manufacturers like Teikoku Seiyaku need to place more importance on research and development to continue delivering trusted medicine to patients in the future.

Teikoku Seiyaku’s legacy of innovation in the pharmaceutical industry continues to drive the company forward. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to its philosophy of releasing human beings from pain and applying transdermal patch technology to all therapeutic areas. With its focus on transdermal technology and pain relief medicine, Teikoku Seiyaku is poised to make an impact on the global pharmaceutical market.

