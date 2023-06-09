Transfer Rumours: Busquets to Miami or Saudi Arabia, Rice pursued by Arsenal, Liverpool eye Kone and Thuram, Dortmund in talks for Alvarez.

Declan Rice : Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets in talks with Inter Miami and Saudi clubs, Arsenal pursuing West Ham’s Declan Rice: Transfer Rumours

As the 2022/23 football season draws to a close, clubs are focused on reshaping their squads during the off-season transfer window. Amidst ongoing speculation, here are the latest rumors and their likelihood of occurring.

Strong chance: According to ESPN, Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets is in talks with Inter Miami and two clubs in the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr and Al Hilal, who are interested in signing the 34-year-old midfielder. While Busquets is reportedly interested in a move to the MLS, where he would reunite with Lionel Messi in Miami, he has also been offered a higher salary to make the switch to Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal is ready to pursue West Ham’s Declan Rice, with The Telegraph reporting that the Gunners are leading the race to sign the 24-year-old midfielder, ahead of Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Rice, who lifted the Uefa Europa Conference League trophy on Wednesday, could cost Arsenal £92 million.

Liverpool is set to hold talks with representatives for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone and Nice star Khephren Thuram, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Reds have identified both players as potential midfield targets this summer, with Jurgen Klopp moving quickly after the club announced the signing of Argentina’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Potential: Borussia Dortmund has resumed talks with Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, as they seek to reinforce their midfield ahead of Jude Bellingham’s expected departure to Real Madrid.

Roma has identified Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata as a potential signing this summer, according to Calciomercato. The Serie A club is keen to land a goalscorer after Tammy Abraham sustained an ACL injury.

Low chance: Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle’s French winger, is considering searching for a move away from St James’ Park this summer to garner regular first-team football, according to Football Insider. AC Milan has received a boost in their pursuit of the 26-year-old, who still has three years left on his contract at the club.

Chelsea is reportedly considering a double swoop for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and West Ham’s Rice, as they prepare to part ways with a number of key first-team players this summer. However, signing both players would cost a reported combined £180 million, making the likelihood of this move low.

Updated: June 09, 2023, 8:30 AM.

Read Full story : Busquets in talks to join Messi at Inter Miami, Arsenal step up pursuit of Rice /

News Source : Adam Brown

Busquets transfer to Inter Miami Messi and Busquets reunion in MLS Arsenal’s interest in Rice transfer Miami’s potential midfield duo: Messi and Busquets Rice transfer rumors intensify with Arsenal’s pursuit