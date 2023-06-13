“Transform Your Social Experience with Facebook”

Seattle Shooting: Individual Injured at 4th Avenue and Lenora Street

Reports indicate that an individual has been injured in a shooting incident that occurred at 4th Avenue and Lenora Street in Seattle. The shooting has been labeled as an active shooter situation.

Further details about the incident are yet to be released. The authorities are currently investigating the scene and have urged the public to avoid the area until the situation has been brought under control.

Facebook login Facebook messenger Facebook ads Facebook marketplace Facebook groups