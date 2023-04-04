“Transformational Chancellor Nigel Lawson Dies”

At the age of 91, Nigel Lawson, a Chancellor who brought about transformation, and a notable figure of influence, passes away.

Nigel Lawson, Former UK Chancellor, Passes Away at 91

Lord Nigel Lawson, former UK chancellor under Margaret Thatcher’s government, passed away at the age of 91. He was a prominent figure in UK politics during the 1980s and held several cabinet posts, including Chancellor of the Exchequer. He served as Conservative MP for Blaby from 1974 to 1992.

Current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak referred to Lord Lawson as a “transformational chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others.” Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute to him, describing him as “a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism” who transformed the economic landscape.

Lord Lawson is survived by six children, including celebrity cook and food writer Nigella Lawson. In honor of her father, Nigella posted a photo of him on her Instagram, writing that he “loved, and lived life to the fullest”.

Prior to his political career, Lawson was a successful financial journalist, continuing to publish regular articles in publications such as The Telegraph and The Spectator until November of the previous year.

As Chancellor, Lord Lawson played a pivotal role in modernizing London’s financial markets, overseeing the UK financial sector’s Big Bang. This ultimately contributed to establishing London as a major global financial center. This economic growth is known as the Lawson Boom, named after the chancellor who championed these transformative changes.

Although his economic policies helped Thatcher win a third term, lower taxes and cheaper borrowing led to an unsustainable boom, followed by a sharp rise in interest rates and a recession. Lawson resigned in 1989 due to disagreements with Thatcher over Europe.

Lord Lawson stepped down as an MP in 1992 and subsequently entered the House of Lords as Lord Lawson of Blaby. He used his platform to express skepticism about man-made climate change and, in 2016, became the chairman of Vote Leave, the group leading the campaign for the UK’s exit from the European Union. Lawson viewed Brexit as a “historic opportunity” to complete the work initiated by Thatcher. In December 2022, he retired from the House of Lords.

Lord Lawson’s passing marks the end of an era in UK politics and economics. His legacy and contributions to the country will not be forgotten.