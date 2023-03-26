“Transgender Holocaust survivor Lucy Salani, 99, dies.”

At 99 years old, Lucy Salani, a well-known activist and the lone transgender survivor of the Holocaust in Italy, passed away.

Lucy Salani, a remarkable activist and the only known survivor of the Holocaust from Italy’s transgender community, has sadly passed away at the age of 99. Her life and legacy serve as a testament to the resilience and strength of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly those who endured persecution and violence during one of the darkest periods in modern history.

Born Luca Salani in Rome in 1924, Lucy felt from an early age that her gender identity did not match her assigned sex. She began transitioning in her late teens, a decision that put her at odds with her family and society at large. In 1943, when Italy was occupied by Nazi Germany, Lucy and her mother were arrested and taken to a concentration camp in Germany. There, Lucy was subjected to horrific abuse and mistreatment, including medical experiments and forced sex work. Despite the dangers she faced as a transgender woman in a hostile environment, Lucy managed to survive and was liberated in 1945.

After the war, Lucy returned to Italy and resumed her activism work as a member of the Italian resistance movement. She also continued to fight for the rights of transgender individuals, becoming a visible and outspoken advocate for the community. At a time when there were few resources or support networks available for transgender people, Lucy’s courage and determination inspired others to come forward and speak out.

Throughout her life, Lucy remained committed to raising awareness of the dangers of discrimination and hate, particularly against marginalized communities. She often spoke publicly about her experiences during the war and the ongoing struggles faced by members of the transgender community.

Today, we honor Lucy’s memory and the incredible legacy she leaves behind. Her life serves as a reminder of the importance of standing up against injustice, even in the face of great adversity. As we continue to fight for equality and justice for all, we must never forget the sacrifices made by trailblazers like Lucy, who paved the way for future generations to live their lives with dignity and respect.

Source : @jh_swanson



“Lucy Salani, an activist considered to be the only Italian transgender person to survive the Holocaust, has died at the age of 99.” https://t.co/qHd4ruZfjQ— Joel S. (@jh_swanson) March 25, 2023

“Lucy Salani, an activist considered to be the only Italian transgender person to survive the Holocaust, has died at the age of 99.” https://t.co/qHd4ruZfjQ — Joel S. (@jh_swanson) March 25, 2023