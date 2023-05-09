transgender murder sentencing : Transgender Toledo woman’s murderer receives sentencing

Toledo man convicted for killing transgender woman- sentenced

Antonio Scott has been sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years for the murder of JoJo Striker, a transgender Toledo woman. Scott was also convicted on a felonious assault charge and acquitted of a second murder charge. Striker was found dead in a vacant garage in 2017, and Scott was arrested last year, with DNA evidence leading to his conviction. Striker’s mother maintains that her child’s murder was a hate crime due to their gender identity. Scott was 15 at the time of the shooting and 21 when he was arrested.

News Source : https://www.13abc.com

Source Link :Man sentenced in murder of transgender Toledo woman/