“Transgender rights in India” today : Transgender individual must be identified as male post-sex reassignment surgery, orders Rajasthan HC

The Rajasthan High Court has upheld the right of a transgender person to be identified as male after undergoing sex reassignment surgery, stating that the right to choose one’s gender identity is integral to personality and self-determination. The ruling came on a petition from a former female physical training instructor who wanted to be recognised as male in his service records. The court directed authorities to change the petitioner’s gender in service records within 60 days and ordered the chief secretary of Rajasthan to establish a grievance redressal mechanism forum in each district to address complaints relating to the Transgender Act.

