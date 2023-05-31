“Transgender youth body weight”: Impact of Unhealthy Lifestyle Behaviors on Body Weight in Treatment-Naïve Transgender Youth

1. #TransgenderHealth

New research highlights unhealthy lifestyles of transgender and gender diverse young people

Research presented at this year’s European Congress on Obesity (ECO) suggests that transgender and gender diverse (TGD) young people who have not had gender-affirming hormone therapies often lead unhealthy lifestyles that may result in gender-specific changes in body weight and composition. The study underscores the need for individualised medical and nutrition interventions in this unique group of individuals to protect their long-term metabolic and cardiovascular health.

Greater risk for overweight and obesity

TGD adolescents are at a greater risk for overweight and obesity than their peers in the general population. Current guidelines for the diagnosis and management of gender diverse children and youth focus on mental health and medical interventions, but provide little information on lifestyle habits, body composition, and cardiometabolic risk factors of this unique population.

Unfavorable lifestyle habits

Research has consistently shown that sexual minorities often exhibit unfavorable lifestyle habits, including an unhealthy diet, lower physical activity, inadequate sleep, and high use of prescribed medications for associated conditions, all of which may contribute to an unhealthy metabolic profile.

Study findings

Researchers recruited 153 TGD young people who attended the national referral gender clinic in Tel Aviv between January 2021 and December 2022. The study found that nearly two-thirds (64%) of the cohort reported eating an unhealthy diet, over three-quarters (78%) did not take part in physical activity, and half (49%) reported inadequate sleep. Additionally, TGD males were twice as likely to be living with overweight, obesity, or severe obesity than TGD females (39% vs 20%), and TGD females were three times more likely to be underweight (15% vs 4%).

Comprehensive metabolic evaluation and tailored interventions

The findings underscore the need for comprehensive metabolic evaluation and tailored interventions for this unique group of individuals. Further studies are needed to determine the most beneficial programme to promote future positive health outcomes.

New research suggests transgender and gender diverse young people often lead unhealthy lifestyles

What is the study about?

The study examines the lifestyle habits and weight status of treatment-naïve transgender and gender diverse (TGD) children and adolescents who have not had gender-affirming hormone therapies. The research aims to raise awareness about the challenges TGD young people face and how this may affect their lifestyle choices and future health.

Who conducted the study?

The study was conducted by Ophir Borger, clinical dietician, and Professor Yael Lebenthal, Director of the Paediatric Endocrinology and Metabolic Disease Unit at Dana-Dwek Children’s Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, and colleagues.

How many participants were involved in the study?

The researchers recruited 153 TGD young people (average age 16 years) who attended the national referral gender clinic in Tel Aviv between January 2021 and December 2022. 94 TGD males (61%) were designated female at birth.

What did the study find?

The study found that nearly two-thirds (64%) of the cohort reported eating an unhealthy diet, over three-quarters (78%) did not take part in physical activity, and half (49%) reported inadequate sleep. TGD males were twice as likely to be living with overweight, obesity, or severe obesity than TGD females (39% vs 20%); and TGD females were three times more likely to be underweight (15% vs 4%).

What are the implications of the study?

The study highlights the need for individualised medical and nutrition interventions for TGD young people who have not had gender-affirming hormone therapies to protect their long-term metabolic and cardiovascular health.

