Transitioning Careers: Managing Your Finances During a Career Change

A Career Change: How to Make Sure Your Finances Are in Check

Changing careers can be a positive shift in many ways, from finding a more fulfilling job to higher pay. However, it’s important to be mindful of your finances during the transition. Here are some key financial moves to make when changing careers:

1. Set up a new budget

When switching careers, you may need to take a step back in terms of salary. It’s crucial to rework your budget to avoid falling into debt. Review your expenses and identify those you are locked into, such as mortgage and car payments. Allocate your remaining dollars accordingly and cut back on nonessential spending temporarily until you build up your skills, make connections, and climb the ladder in your new field.

2. Make sure you have emergency savings

Having a fully loaded emergency fund is important at all times, but especially during a career change. You never know when a job or path won’t pan out the way you expect. Having money in the bank could enable you to keep your options open as you learn more about what you want to do. Additionally, if you have money invested, a solid emergency fund could prevent you from tapping into your portfolio and potentially taking a loss.

3. Take your 401(k) along for the ride

If you’re changing careers, chances are you’re leaving your old employer behind. But that doesn’t mean you should leave your 401(k) plan behind. You may have the option to leave your retirement savings in your old employer’s plan and keep your money invested there. However, you run the risk of forgetting about that money. A better option might be to roll that money into an IRA that you manage yourself until you settle into a new job that comes with a 401(k). Even once a new 401(k) becomes available, you may find that you prefer to keep your retirement nest egg in an IRA because it gives you more investment choices.

A career change can be positive, regardless of your work experience. Be sure to take these important steps during the transition to avoid falling into debt and continue working towards your financial goals.

News Source : Maurie Backman

Source Link :Changing Careers? How to Manage Your Money Throughout the Transition/