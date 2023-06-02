Trauma and Mental Health: Minor Traumas Can Result in More Severe Mental Health Symptoms Than Major Events

Mental health: “Small wounds are more powerful than you think”

In her book “Overcoming these small traumas that undermine our daily lives”, published by First editions on May 17, British author and psychologist Meg Arroll lifts the veil on micro-aggressions, moral wounds, toxic positivity, humiliations subtle or even friendly breakups – these microtraumas that can affect our mental health more than we might think.

The power of small wounds

Small wounds, also called microtraumas, are tiny events that can have a powerful impact on our mental well-being. These events might seem insignificant, but they can accumulate over time and impact our self-esteem, confidence, and sense of self-worth. Small wounds can be anything from a passing comment to a minor setback, and they can leave us feeling anxious, depressed, or overwhelmed.

According to Meg Arroll, small wounds can be more damaging than major traumas because they are often overlooked or dismissed. While major traumas are recognized as having a significant impact on mental health, small wounds are often brushed off as minor annoyances or part of everyday life. However, these small wounds can be just as damaging as major traumas, and it’s important to recognize and address them.

The different types of small wounds

Small wounds can take many different forms. They can be micro-aggressions, which are subtle acts of discrimination or prejudice. They can be moral wounds, which are situations that challenge our values and beliefs. They can be toxic positivity, which is the pressure to always stay positive and happy. They can be humiliations, which are experiences that make us feel ashamed or embarrassed. They can even be subtle or friendly breakups, which can leave us feeling rejected and alone.

These small wounds can occur in any area of our lives, from our personal relationships to our jobs to our interactions with strangers. They can be intentional or unintentional, and they can impact us in different ways. For example, a micro-aggression might leave us feeling angry or frustrated, while toxic positivity might leave us feeling pressured or inadequate.

The impact of small wounds on mental health

Small wounds can have a significant impact on our mental health. They can lead to feelings of anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. They can also impact our physical health, leading to symptoms such as headaches, insomnia, and digestive issues.

Small wounds can also impact our relationships with others. They can lead to feelings of mistrust, resentment, and isolation. They can also impact our ability to form new relationships and maintain healthy ones.

Overcoming small wounds

While small wounds can be damaging, there are ways to overcome them. The first step is to recognize and acknowledge them. It’s important to identify the small wounds in our lives and understand how they are impacting us.

Once we have identified the small wounds, we can take steps to address them. This might involve setting boundaries with people who are causing us harm, seeking support from friends or family, or speaking with a therapist or counselor.

It’s also important to practice self-care and self-compassion. We can do this by engaging in activities that bring us joy, practicing mindfulness, and being kind to ourselves.

Conclusion

Small wounds might seem insignificant, but they can have a powerful impact on our mental health. It’s important to recognize and address these microtraumas in our lives in order to maintain our well-being and build healthy relationships with others. By acknowledging small wounds and taking steps to overcome them, we can improve our mental health and live happier, more fulfilling lives.

