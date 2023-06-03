Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI): A WWE Hall of Famer Discloses Diagnosis of Emotional Traumatic Brain Injury

Ted DiBiase Dealing With Severe Brain Trauma, but Remains a Fixture of WWE

Ted DiBiase may not have regularly wrestled in a WWE ring since 1993, but he has remained a staple of the company, appearing on television every year or so, even winning the RAW 15th Anniversary Battle Royal over notable performers. Unfortunately, the past 20 years have taken a toll on his life, as the 69-year-old is currently dealing with severe brain trauma, affecting his memory. It’s tough to hear that DiBiase is having trouble with his short-term memory, but hopefully, he’s able to get the treatment he needs to remain a fixture of the WWE and beyond for years to come.

Ted DiBiase Reflects on the Just-Misses of His WWE Career

On his podcast, Everybody’s Got A Pod, Ted DiBiase reflected on his own career glories and just-misses, including why he didn’t work a match with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania IV. In the end, DiBiase ended up working against Randy Savage for the vacant WWF World Championship. DiBiase explained that he looked at it from a financial view, what would make him the most money. He noted that had he won the belt at WrestleMania IV, he didn’t think he would have held the strap for long, as Vince McMahon had other ideas about making wrestling family entertainment and targeting children with it.

Should “The Million Dollar Man” have won the WWF Championship? It’s weird to look at his record and not see the top belt on his resume considering how over he was during the golden age of WWE. Still, you can’t change the past, and it’s nice to know that DiBiase can look at the situation with an objective eye all of these years later.

WWE Hall of Famer Traumatic Brain Injury Emotional Diagnosis WWE Legends Health WWE Concussion Protocol

News Source : Matty Breisch

Source Link :WWE Hall of Famer reveals emotional traumatic brain injury diagnosis/