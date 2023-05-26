“Traumatic Lockdown Drills” today : Reevaluating the Effectiveness of Traumatic Lockdown Drills in Light of Recent School Shootings, such as the Uvalde Tragedy

Reevaluating Traumatic Lockdown Drills in Light of Tragedies Such as the Uvalde School Shooting today 2023.

Lockdown drills in schools have become a controversial topic, with some parents and experts arguing that they can cause undue anxiety and trauma for students. Critics argue that drills should be clearly labeled as such and that parents should be given the option to opt their children out. Some lawmakers have proposed legislation mandating the participation of law enforcement in drills, while others have recommended limiting the number of drills and providing more notice to parents. A recent study found that lockdown drills can lead to increased depression, stress, and anxiety in children.

News Source : The Express

Traumatic lockdown drills Uvalde school shooting School safety protocols Active shooter preparedness Crisis response training