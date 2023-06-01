“Travel destinations in the USA”: The Top 25 States Visited by Americans

U.S. travelers are expected to visit U.S. destinations more in 2023 than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the World Travel and Tourism Council. This is partly due to rising inflation rates, which make international travel more difficult to budget for a family, along with the general public’s desire to freely move about now that COVID-19 restrictions are fully lifted. With so much to do, however, who could blame someone for wanting to get in the car and leave their cares behind during an epic road trip? For booking that last-minute flight on a whim because the mood seems to strike.

The U.S. is home to 424 National Parks, 620 amusement parks, over 35,000 museums, and don’t even get us started on how many restaurants there are to try! As summer approaches, and many are beginning to plot out their itineraries for the road, we wondered—which states are the most popular to visit by U.S. tourists? Using data from YouGov to determine what states Americans are visiting, Stacker has ranked the top 25 by the percentage of U.S. adults who have already made a visit.

Oklahoma, New Mexico, Missouri, Michigan, and Indiana all tie for the 21st spot on the list, with 30% of U.S. adults having visited these states. Oklahoma City visitors can take the opportunity to learn about the state’s 39 Native American nations in Oklahoma by visiting the First Americans Museum. In New Mexico, travelers who like visiting the cultural landmarks listed among the bevy of UNESCO World Heritage sites can see more here than in any other U.S. state. Missouri may be most well known for the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, but the state offers so much more. Branson, for example, is known as the “Live Entertainment Capital of the World” per their tourism site because of the amount of entertainment that is accessible at any given time, and the state has six national parks you can visit.

In Michigan, visitors often make their way to Detroit to visit the Motown Museum, where curators pay homage to a form of music that, in essence, created the blueprint for all other music to follow. Home to four of the Great Lakes (Erie, Superior, Huron, and Michigan), travelers can also enjoy a car-free adventure—including a side trip to Mackinac Island. In Indiana, White River State Park includes many attractions for sports fans, history buffs, and fans of the outdoors—such as the NCAA Hall of Champions in Indianapolis and the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art.

Louisiana comes in at number 20, with 31% of U.S. adults having visited the state. There are some places that make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time and Louisiana is one of them. It is known for having a multitude of plantations, with at least 14 still open to visit, but they also represent a painful chapter of enslaved people in the state’s history. New Orleans is home to the French Quarter, known for jazz on Bourbon Street, shimmery beads during Mardi Gras, and some of the best beignets you can find. Grand Isle is known as a “sportsman’s paradise” with amazing fishing spots that offer unencumbered views of the Gulf of Mexico.

Tying for the 18th spot on the list are Kentucky and Massachusetts, with 34% of U.S. adults having visited these states. In Kentucky, travelers can walk through part of the world’s longest-known cave system in Mammoth Cave National Park. If you’re in more of a sporty mood, you can head north to Louisville for river cruises, horse racing at Churchill Downs, and baseball nostalgia at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. Massachusetts is the kind of state where the kid in you can come out and play! Baseball fans will feel right at home in Boston’s Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox and the oldest ballpark of any Major League Baseball team.

Colorado comes in at number 17, with 36% of U.S. adults having visited the state. Winter sports are definitely the draw when it comes to the popularity of Colorado, or at least one of the big ones thanks to the Rocky Mountains as the state’s backdrop. Aspen, Vail, and Breckenridge are some of the most well-known ski towns in the country. Colorado is also home to one of the most amazing outdoor amphitheaters, Red Rocks, which gets world-class musical acts on a constant basis and is housed within a natural rock formation.

Tying for the 15th spot on the list is South Carolina, with 38% of U.S. adults having visited the state. When you think of white sand beaches you might not necessarily think of anywhere stateside—but that’s where South Carolina comes in to prove you wrong. The state has a bevy of beaches, including the popular family tourist attraction Myrtle Beach, which offers 60 miles of white sand and a fantastic boardwalk full of carnival rides, games, and restaurants.

As domestic travel continues to rise, it’s clear that there’s no shortage of amazing destinations to explore across the United States. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventure, cultural landmarks, or simply a relaxing vacation on the beach, there’s a state out there that’s perfect for you. So pack your bags and hit the road—your next great adventure awaits!

Travel destinations in the United States Popular states for tourism in America Top vacation spots in the US States with the most tourist attractions Must-see states for travelers in America

News Source : KVIA

Source Link :25 states Americans visit the most/